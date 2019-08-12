Now that the Glynn County Board of Elections knows which voting machines it will be using in the 2020 presidential primary, the group can begin to plan its public education campaign.
State officials announced last month that Georgia will purchase new voting machines for $112 million from the Canada-based Dominion Voting Systems.
The purchase is part of an elections overhaul signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp in April.
Along with a requirement that all voting machines include a paper ballot component, the law also required local boards of elections to give the public more advance notice before moving or closing polling locations, lengthened the time it takes for an inactive voter to fall off the rolls and slackened the “exact match” voter verification rules.
Following the bill’s passage, local elections officials began laying the groundwork for a public information campaign to educate voters on how to use the machines in advance of the May primary.
The board of elections will continue discussions of the campaign at its meeting on Tuesday.
“It’s really just going to be an extension of that,” said Christina Redden, assistant elections and registration supervisor. “The new machines were announced, so we know what we’re getting. It’s really just talking about the new machines and where we’re going to go from there.”
Board members will also consider extending early voting hours.
Members of the voter advocacy group Women’s Voices of Glynn attended the board’s July meeting, requesting the board extend early voting to at least one Sunday.
Opening the early voting polls for an extra day would cost a good bit of money, the board found, but shifting the hours on a day the polls are already open so they open and close later in the evening is a possibility.
In other business, the board will discuss possible polling place changes for 2020.
“If we’re going to change polling locations, now is the time to do it,” Redden said. “They have to stay where they are, so we have to start making those decisions now.”
Also on the agenda is a potential new public comment policy and a report on other ongoing projects.
The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the Office Park Building, 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.