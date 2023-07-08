Glynn County’s Board of Elections will discuss, among other things, revisions to its contract with the city of Brunswick to run municipal elections on Tuesday.
City office elections are held on off years from presidential and midterm elections. The last election was held in 2021, and the next is in November of this year.
Brunswick’s current contract with the city was signed in 1985, according to the county. City and county attorneys have been negotiating terms for a new agreement, said Assistant Elections and Registration Supervisor Christina Redden, and the board of elections is scheduled to discuss the results on Tuesday.
“The main updates are meant to solidify and expressly state many of the payment and practice terms that the city, county, and Board of Elections and Registration currently use,” county spokeswoman Katie Baasen said in a statement.
Most changes are minor. Per the former contract, the city was on the hook for “any and all expenses reasonably incurred by the board of elections” within 30 days of an election. A draft of the new contract states the board of election is responsible for invoicing the city first.
The city paid the Board of Elections $36,323 for the 2019 municipal election and $43,435 for the 2021 election, according to city Finance Director Kathy Mills.
It also provides much more explicit details about the elections board’s specific responsibilities and the city’s liability in the event of a lawsuit resulting from “actions or misdeeds by the (Brunswick) City Commission or city employees, or both.”
The board of elections will also consider revamping the policy for issuing voter ID cards.
The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday in the board’s main office, 1709 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.