Glynn County’s Board of Elections plans to announce its pick to fill elections and registration supervisor role Tuesday.
Candidates met with the board in three closed sessions over the last three weeks and at its Tuesday meeting, the board will decide whether it wants to settle on one of the applicants.
“We are going to go into executive session, and we will announce our decision,” Gibson said. “... We did meet last week, and we did make a decision.”
The board’s new supervisor will be hired on a contract basis, Gibson said. Past supervisors were at-will employees.
“They are going to be a contract employee, which we previously discussed,” Gibson said. “We’re going to go into executive session and talk about all that. We hope we’ll iron all the details out.”
The board will have to wait 14 days from the announcement date to make the hiring official, she explained.
Assistant supervisor Chris Channell is currently serving as the interim supervisor. He follows former supervisors Tina Edwards and Monica Couch, who left their roles in July 2017 and December 2018, respectively.
Edwards resigned from her position while the board voted to fire Couch on Dec. 12, just after the 2018 general election runoff.
At the same time, they appointed Channell interim supervisor.
The board will also recognize outgoing Glynn County Republican Party appointee Ruby Robinson, who is nearing the end of her second term. The Republican Party announced her replacement, Patricia Featherstone, last week.
“We traditionally give (the outgoing board member) a plaque and a word of appreciation,” Gibson said.
Also on the agenda is the election of new officers and an update on elections office operations, among other things.
The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Office Park Building, 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.