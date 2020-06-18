The recent primary election when smoothly overall, but on Tuesday Glynn County Board of Elections went over some of the wrinkles poll workers encountered with the new machines.
A variety of small kinks in the system ranged from simple user errors to unforeseen changes to voting equipment — mistakes as simple as turning the printer on first.
“You look at the thing and you think, ‘Oh, I plug everything in and then turn it on.’ That’s not the case,” Channell said.
The touchscreen portion of the voting booth needs to be the last part to come online, he said, or you get errors that lead to delays. While not as bad as those experienced by Atlanta- area voters, Glynn County left its share of voters waiting.
Not enough to make much of a difference, however. Poll workers fixed that particular problem and had precincts running smoothly before the morning ended, Channell said.
A problem the board could do little about was a change in the poll pad’s interface.
A poll pad is used to check a voter’s ID before sending them to a booth. Poll workers were trained with one system and found another when they opened the voting precincts on June 9.
In some cases, the yellow chip cards voters insert into the voting machines weren’t pushed in far enough or inserted backward, Channell said.
In larger metropolitan areas like Cobb County in Atlanta, where voters waited well past midnight to cast their ballots, the small intricacies of the new equipment spelled serious trouble for elections officials.
The only solution is more training and accurate instructional material, he said.
Poll workers will be prepared for the Aug. 11 runoff, at which the remaining Republican candidates in the Glynn County Commission At-large Post 2 and state Senate District 3 races and the Democratic U.S. Senate race will square off for their parties nominations.
Channell said the board is always looking for poll workers for future elections.
For more information, contact the board at 912-554-7060.