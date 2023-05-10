The Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration reorganized at Tuesday’s meeting, with new leadership appointments made.
Keith Rustin was elected board chairman, with Sandy Dean elected vice chair and Ward Schaumberg elected secretary.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration reorganized at Tuesday’s meeting, with new leadership appointments made.
Keith Rustin was elected board chairman, with Sandy Dean elected vice chair and Ward Schaumberg elected secretary.
In other busines, a polling place map, showing the different locations, is still under development. The goal is to have it ready for review at next month’s board meeting, with plans for a 30-day public comment period before a vote to approve the map at the August board meeting.
The state My Voter page will show voters the location of their polling places once the map has been approved.
The board also approved four challenges to voter residency, which will require those voters to be marked as challenged if they show up to the polls to participate in future elections.
Once the addresses have been confirmed as valid, those people will be told their polling place locations and they will be issued a new voter card.
In one instance, the person did not live at the address provided, and the other locations were flagged as commercial. Letters were sent to those individuals asking them to fill out new voter registration cards with updated information.
Qualifying packets for the November elections will be ready in early July for candidates, with qualifying scheduled the week of Aug. 21 through 25.
The meeting calendar for the upcoming year was also approved by the board, with one change being the March 12, 2024, meeting. It is moved one week to March 19 to avoid a conflict with the Georgia presidential primary.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Anyone who believes the needy only live in cities needs to visit Waynesville Missionary Baptist Church a couple of Tuesdays each month to see that rural folks are also having a tough time.
The Glynn County Commission voted to table a decision on awarding a contract Monday for design services for the Coast Guard Beach renovation project.
A Brunswick woman accused of causing a fatal crash in December 2022 was arrested Thursday and charged with vehicular homicide.
Ginger Howard, a Republican National Committeewoman representing the state of Georgia, is very candid about the party’s disappointing results in the 2022 elections.
The soft hum of a drill drifted out of Chadwicks newly-refurbished workshop. It’s a sound that’s been a part of the jewelry store’s soundtrack for 41 years.
The Glynn County Commission approved a $140,000 emergency contract at its Thursday meeting to purchase modular bridges for a growing tidal pool at St. Simons Island’s East Beach.