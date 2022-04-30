The Glynn County Board of Elections is mailing precinct cards to thousands of registered voters on the islands and the mainland.
Unless the recipient has a change of address, no action is required. A change of address form is on the back of the card.
“Not all registered voters are receiving one,” said Chris Channell, county director of elections and registration. “They will only receive one if something has changed in their district or precinct.
“They tell a voter that they are registered, their precinct, their district and polling location. All of this information can also be found by the voter by logging into My Voter Page.”
No response is required from voters who reside at the mailing address printed on the precinct card.
“A voter can do whatever they want with the card,” Channell said. “It is not required to vote.”
Don’t worry if one spouse receives a precinct card before the other.
“We received and are having to mail over 18,000-plus voter registration cards,” Channell said. “We can only run a limited number of cards through each day. So spouses may receive them on different days.
“My wife received hers two days before I received mine.”
Monday is the first day of early voting in the May 24 Democratic, Republican and Nonpartisan primaries. Early voting ends May 20.
In Glynn County, registered voters can cast primary ballots early from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on designated Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:
• Board of Elections office, 1815 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
• Ballard Community Building, 30 Nimitz Drive, Brunswick.
• Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island.
The deadline to register to vote in the primary was April 25. However, residents can vote in the primary runoff, if there is a need for one, if they register 30 days prior to June 21, the day of the runoff.
The general election is Nov. 8. Residents have up to 30 days prior to the election to register to vote.