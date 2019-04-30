The Glynn County Board of Elections wrapped up the first round of interviews with candidates for elections and registration supervisor Monday and may announce the finalists at its next regular meeting.
“We have completed our interviews, and we will be meeting again in executive session to examine those and determine if we will reinterview or decide on a candidate,” said board chairwoman Patricia Gibson.
Gibson said the board will hold another special called meeting next Tuesday, at which it will discuss, in a closed session, how to proceed.
“We hope to be able to announce the finalist at our board meeting (on May 14). Our attorney advises us that we can announce their name, but we have to wait 14 days before making it official,” Gibson said.
She declined to say if board members were partial to any of the candidates.
Should the board decide not to hire any applicants or need to conduct more interviews with the applicants, it would hold another special called meeting on May 28 to officially hire its new supervisor, Gibson said.
The May 7 meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. in the Office Park Building, 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick, while its next regular meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 14 in the same location.
Assistant Elections and Registration Supervisor Chris Channell is currently serving as the interim supervisor. He follows former supervisors Tina Edwards and Monica Couch, who left their roles in July 2017 and December 2018, respectively.
Edwards resigned from her position while the board voted to fire Couch on Dec. 12, just after the 2018 general election runoff. They subsequently appointed Channell interim supervisor.
Both members of the board and Couch declined to comment on the reason for her firing at the time.