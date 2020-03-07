Turnout for early voting in the presidential preference primary has been relatively low in the Golden Isles despite the opening of a third voting location and late Monday hours, but that’s OK.
Glynn County election officials say it’s to be expected when an incumbent is on the ballot.
Early voting started Monday and will continue through March 20.
According to Glynn County Elections and Registration Supervisor Chris Channell, 40.9 percent — 15,665 out of 39,077 — of Glynn County’s registered voters turned out in the 2008 presidential primary.
In 2012, only 21.9 percent of the 43,696 registered voters, or 9,589, cast ballots.
Turnout for the presidential primary in 2016 surpassed that of 2008 at 47.65 percent, Channell said. Roughly 16,858 voters cast ballots out of 39,523 registered voters.
This year, Channell said the board has 62,509 voters on file. At the end of the first week of early voting, a little over 1,500 ballots were cast.
It’s not for lack of trying, however. The board opened a third early voting polling place this year and is keeping all three locations open later one night a week.
“The first week is typically slower,” Channell said.
That doesn’t mean he expected to see turnout as high as 2016. Channell pointed out a pattern in voter turnout for presidential elections.
In 2008, former President George W. Bush was in his second term and could not run for reelection. The same was true for former President Barack Obama in 2016.
“You can see the cycle,” Channell said. “When both parties have contested ballots, we have 40-plus percent participation. We’d do well to get to 20 percent (this time) ... It’s a down year where you have an incumbent president and you don’t have that draw for both parties.”
He encourages all voters to turn out and let their voices be heard.
Three early voting polling places are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. All three polling places will also be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.
Early voting polls can be found in the Office Park Building at 1815 Gloucester St., Brunswick; at the Ballard Complex community building at 325 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick; and Glynn County Fire Station No. 2 at 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island.
Polling places in all precincts will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 24, the day of the presidential preference primary. Party primaries and the nonpartisan general election will be held on May 19. The general election will be Nov. 3.
The last day to register for the May primary is April 20.
For more information on registering or registration status, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or call the Glynn County Board of Elections at 912-554-7060.