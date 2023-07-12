Glynn County’s Board of Elections approved advancing the revision of its contract with the city in a meeting on Tuesday.
The updates in this Municipal Election Agreement are minor, Elections Director Chris Channell said in the meeting.
The adjustments ensure access to Howard Coffin Park, whether it is a city or county election. The agreement also establishes payment methods and responsibilities for the city, county and elections board.
“It really just puts down on paper what’s in practice right now and solidifies the payment structure,” Channell said.
The next steps are approval from the county commission and then the city. Channell said he expects discussions and decisions to progress next week in meetings.
Among other discussions, the elections board approved the motion to add the issuing of voter ID cards into their growing policy manual.
The policy comes directly from the Georgia state code. If a registered voter does not have an acceptable photo ID, they can apply for a voter identification card at the Glynn County Registrar’s office.
Channell said about 95% of the voter ID cards they issue go to the homeless.
Once the voter information is approved, the office will photograph the registered voter. They will be immediately presented with a photocopy and will later receive the hard copy of the voter ID card in the mail, Channell said.
The Board of Elections has more information about voting and polling location changes at glynncounty.org.
