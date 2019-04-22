Efforts to find a new elections and registration supervisor for the Glynn County Board of Elections are entering the next stage this week.
Interim supervisor Chris Channell said board members will be interviewing their selections over the next two weeks.
In a closed session at its April 9 meeting, the board determined which applicants they wanted to interview. Now, they’ll set off on the interviewing process.
Patricia Gibson, board chairwoman, said earlier this month that she hopes to conclude the process quickly.
“A lot depends on how many of the applicants we want to talk to and what the board (members’) schedules are,” Gibson said before the April meeting. “I would hope that by our May (14) meeting, we would be ready to make our decision.”
Elections staff sent out notices of three special-called meetings to take place this week and next — 10 a.m. Tuesday, 2 p.m. Thursday and 2 p.m. April 29.
All three interviews are set to be held in closed sessions.
It’s the second time the board has had to search for a new supervisor in as many years.
Former supervisor Tina Edwards resigned from the post in July 2017 after working with the board for 12 years, three as supervisor.
“I’ve gone as far as I can go with (the board of) elections,” Edwards said at the time. “I resigned and I will look for new opportunities.”
She would later go on to write in a letter to the editor — published in the Aug. 19, 2017, edition of The News — stating that “politics, discord and dissension among a commissioned citizen board” had not caused her to lose her passion for public service but that being appointed to a board “does not give them the authority nor permission to be abusive, to interfere with the rule of law and publicly degrade county employees and constitutional officers.”
Then-assistant supervisor Monica Couch succeeded Edwards. The board of elections voted to fire her on Dec. 12, just after the 2018 general election runoff, and appointed Channell to serve in the interim.
Couch declined to comment on her firing.
All three meetings will take place in the board’s office, 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.