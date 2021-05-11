Changes in Georgia’s election laws will be among the topics discussed during today’s meeting of the Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration.
Senate Bill 202 is a 98-page piece of legislation that election officials plan to explain over a series of meetings because there are so many changes, said Christina Redden, assistant supervisor, for the board of elections.
“It’s pretty time consuming,” she said. “Voters have a lot of questions. We’re going to try to deal with the ones that affect voters the most first.”
Absentee ballot applications distribution and drop box changes will be explained at the meeting.
Redden said drop boxes were never offered to Georgia voters before 2020 but were well received during the pandemic. The new legislation explains how drop boxes will be managed in future elections.
Absentee ballots will be given out by local elections offices upon request, but the bill also places new requirements for third-party absentee ballots.
Board members will also discuss a policy for background checks for poll workers.
The calendar for the next year will be set at the meeting. Currently, the board meets at 2 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month in the second-floor meeting room of the Office Park Building downtown.
The five-member board includes two appointees each from the Democrat and Republican parties, as well as an independent member appointed by the Glynn County Board of Commissioners.
New board officers for the upcoming year will also be selected at the meeting. Incumbent board members Sandy Dean and Keith Rustin will start new terms in office at today’s meeting.