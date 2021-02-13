Glynn County officials hope citizens will approve the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2021 in a special election in March, but whether the tax is approved or not, the county will be stuck with the election bill, which could be as high as $85,000.
The city of Brunswick, Glynn County, Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission and the Jekyll Island Authority propose a three-year 1 percent sales tax to collect $68.5 million for infrastructure upgrades and capital projects and expenses.
Per state law, the voters have the final say in a SPLOST referendum, which will be on the March 16 ballot along with a referendum on whether to declare the unrealized Oglethorpe Conference Center project infeasible. Early voting begins on Feb. 22, and the deadline to register for the special election is Monday.
For more information on polling locations and registering, contact the Glynn County Board of Elections at 912-554-7060, or visit glynncounty.org/elections.
County Elections and Registration Supervisor Chris Channel said the cost to the elections board will be somewhere around $45,000 and $50,000, with poll worker pay being the majority of the cost.
“It’s definitely taken more poll workers to help monitor election days and early voting than in the past,” Channell said. “But also COVID increased that because we had to have an extra poll worker to monitor social distancing and stuff like that.”
Costs would have been lower even accounting for poll worker pay under the elections system in use before a 2019 statewide ballot voting machine update. The new machines have the added price of paper, ink and toner associated with printed ballots and require more components to be charged and transported.
“We’re not getting the number of pages printed per cartridge that the company (Dominion Voting) estimated we would get out of them, so the toner costs to replace that in the printer is probably elevated from what they anticipated,” Channell said.
Another factor will be mail-in ballots, which were printed by the Georgia Secretary of State’s office in the 2020 election cycle. The board will be paying to print locally for the special election, Channell said.
Elections board member Patricia Featherstone, however, estimates the cost could be much higher than $50,000. She believes the price of the election might reach $85,000 or more.
Her calculations includes what Featherstone calls the “hidden costs” of the Glynn County Sheriff’s deputies who have to staff three early voting places for three weeks and 20 polling places on election day; county Public Works employees who have to rent trucks and transport voting machines to polling places; and county information technology personnel who assist election workers in setting up the voting machines.
These numbers add up very quickly, she said.
An alternative would be to hold the SPLOST referendum on the same day as the city’s municipal election in November, which the board of elections is required to facilitate by law.
County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal said the governing body had a few reasons for starting as early as possible. For one, holding the election in November would mean starting collection 18 months later than if the public approves it in the special election. The county would be missing out on $2 million in sales tax a month for infrastructure improvement and repair, of which he said tourists and visitors pay half.
Funds raised via SPLOST would be put toward the public good sooner rather than later.
Many infrastructure projects and expenses on the list are pressing enough that the county didn’t want to wait. Of the anticipated amount, $15 million would go to the JWSC, $2.5 million to the JIA and $13.2 million to the city of Brunswick. The county would get the rest.
The 2021 list also includes the planning phase for two large, long-term projects: a Glynn County Courthouse expansion and widening of Glynco Parkway. The earlier the planning gets started, the sooner the final project can begin, he said.