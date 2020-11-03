When Bill Tipton announced at 7 a.m. today that the polls at St. William Catholic Church were open for voting, 26 people were waiting in line to cast their ballots.
There would have been more on possibly the most electrified presidential election day in history had not so many cast ballots during early voting. Some of those in line Tuesday cited tradition.
“Tradition,’’ Dana Hill said as she stood about five voters back reading a newspaper. “I got my workout in and came right here. Now I’m ready to slay the day.”
Hill said she had never voted early and didn’t plan to in the future.
“I’m sticking to my tradition,’’ she said.
Over at College Place United Methodist Church in Brunswick, there was no long line at midmorning Tuesday to cover the sign pointing to the door that led to the voting booths. Guys like Cliff Hokett believe a vote is too precious to trust to a mail-in ballot or submit at an early voting center. A traditionalist, the U.S. Army veteran always waits till election day to make his vote count.
"I feel more secure in my ballot and my ability to get it to the right person," said Hokett, 62, of Brunswick. "There are so many people that fought and died for our right to vote and voice our opinion on how this country should be governed."
Back at St. William on the island, Steve Bittner was first in line. Bittner said he came by at 6:15 a.m. and saw no line and came back at 6:30 a.m. and again saw no one, so he stayed.
“I decided to be first,’’ he said. But he missed it. He was in a conversation when Tipton opened the doors a few minutes before 7 to let people form a line inside, out of the chill. A woman got the first spot.
Susan Kaufmann said tradition figured in her waiting until Tuesday, but there was another factor.
“I also have these feelings that it gives people less time to mess with my vote. I don’t like my vote out there floating around,’’ she said.
Tuesday was an extra special day for 22-year-old ChaCha Marie, a sophomore radiology student at College of Coastal Georgia who was casting her first vote in a presidential election. A moment that special needs to be experienced on election day, she said, waiting outside the College Place precinct.
"It makes me feel good because I get to vote for who I want in office," she said. "My vote means something, so I decided to get here and vote early before class. It's very important that everybody has the freedom to make sure the United States is in the right hands."
Kim Richardson, who teaches physical education at St. Simons Elementary, said tradition had nothing to do with her voting Tuesday. She had intended to vote early, Richardson said, but, “Every time I left school, the line was out the door.”
Indeed, the waits to vote early on St. Simons were more than an hour on occasion and sometimes in steamy heat. It was only in the final week that people could vote quickly.
David Bravo said he never votes early.
“I always wait until the last day. I don’t care if the line is two miles long or five miles long,’’ he said. Also, he guessed correctly that it would be easier to wait.
“I figured everybody is going to vote early. I figured today would be easier,’’ he said.
And it was. The first voters were out the door and on their ways by 7:10 a.m.
At College Place Methodist, Benny Burch realized he was at the wrong precinct. The 80-year-old and a relative were stepping back into their vehicle to head over to his precinct at The Chapel, near Community Road.
"I've always voted," said Burch, wearing a 3rd Armored Infantry U.S. Army cap. "It's something everybody should do. I like voting on the day of the election. I feel it's my service, to put in my ballot and do my part to get the right person in office."
Although it was a short stint for many voters, it was shaping up to be a long day for the poll workers. Nor would it be short for the candidates and their campaign volunteers who stood along the roads outside the polling placing holding signs and waving to arriving voters.