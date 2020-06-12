When asked how the combined presidential and party primaries Tuesday went compared to past elections, “overwhelming” was the first word that came to Chris Channell’s mind.
“We just did a record election,” said Channell, Glynn County’s supervisor of elections and registration.
In total, 18,714 voters cast a ballot during the primaries — 6,058 did in person Tuesday, 3,602 in person during the 16 days of early voting and 9,054 via mail-in ballot. One hundred or so votes await verification or adjudication by the board of elections.
Turnout averaged around 29.5 percent, well above past primaries.
“Based on what we saw in absentee and early voting, we had a very low bar to clear to break the record,” Channell said.
The big story for elections officials is the number of votes cast outside of Tuesday.
“The number of in-person early voters was through the roof. The number of absentee, I don’t think you’ll see that again,” Channell said.
The Georgia Secretary of State’s office went to great pains to get voters to cast ballots by mail, mostly attributing the shift in attitude to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Poll workers made extra efforts to keep voters distanced and polling places clean, but Channell said the emphasis was on avoiding creating unnecessary crowds.
It may have had the unintended benefit of relieving pressure on polling places, which suffer from myriad problems that came to light immediately before and during the election.
Those problems led to extremely long lines and wait times in more densely populated parts of the state, but Channell said Glynn managed without much interruption.
“I think it’s mainly getting used to the new equipment. You have to do it in steps to get it running, and some did not follow those steps,” Channell said. “There’s a lot of learning opportunities there for everyone.”
The day was not without a few wrinkles in the Golden Isles. Short lead times on training with new voting equipment, which the county received full shipment of only months before the election, and poll workers dropping out because of COVID-19 or because the primaries were postponed didn’t help matters. Green poll workers and safety and social distancing measures at polling places also contributed to election-day woes.
The elections office managed to staff polling places with 90 or so workers, but for an election the size of the primary, Channell would have preferred 120 or more.
“We lost 25 trained poll workers that called off for COVID alone, and we lost another 10 to a dozen for various other reasons,” Channell said. “We’re placing maybe 35 poll workers, having to shove people around and move people up.
“Then you have all this new equipment on top of it, and it made a long day and late night. Or early morning.”
Elections workers heard reports of a few lines at a handful of polling places, but for the most part election day went smoothly, he said.
Issues with in-person voting delayed the counting of absentee ballots, which led to election workers not getting home until after 2 a.m. Wednesday.
A ruling by the Georgia Election Board allowed local boards of elections to begin opening absentee ballots as early as eight days in advance of the Tuesday primary, but Channell said he had reservations about doing so.
“Looking back, I’m kind of a purist. Election day is election day, so I don’t feel any results should be opened,” Channell explained. “It exposes the ballots to observation, and I didn’t like that. If we ever get another (absentee ballot) number like that, and the state says we can do it early, we’ll probably do it early like the other counties did.”
Although the election went relatively smoothly from a local perspective, Channell said the board will hold a debriefing this week to iron out any problems poll workers ran into and hold a public meeting to talk about the election Tuesday.