The 2022 election cycle ends today with a runoff that will determine the next U.S. senator to represent Georgia for the next six years.
More than 1.85 million voters turned out to the polls last week to early vote in the runoff featuring incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
Patrick Duncan, chair of the Glynn County Republican committee, said he is uncertain how busy the polling places will be today, but the busier they are, they more it favors his party and Walker’s chances for election.
“I’m not sure I have a guess on that,” he said. “We’re working hard to get the vote out.”
Julie Jordan, chair of the Glynn County Democratic Party, said she expects the prediction of a close race will motivate many Democrats to go to the polls.
“This is trickier than usual,” she said. “I expect a big turnout. We haven’t haven’t had enough early voting days.”
Duncan predicted a close election that will be determined by the candidate’s supporters most motivated to show up at the polls.
“It’s a horse race,” he said. “It’s about the turnout.”
Jordan said the race is about choosing the most capable candidate to represent the state.
“We want somebody who’s competent,” Jordan said. “”I think the voters of Georgia know who the best candidate is to represent Georgia.”
Duncan said a Walker win won’t give Republicans a majority in the senate, but it would lead to a 50-50 split, which would make a difference, even with the vice president as the tie breaker.
“We can get better representation on committees,” he said. “It would say a lot about the state of Georgia if we could win back a senate seat.”
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for today’s runoff election.
Here are the addresses of all the polling places in Glynn County:
• Sterling Elementary, 200 McKenzie Road, Brunswick
• Brookman Community Building, 11 Calvin Way, Brunswick
• Centerpointe Church, 573 Palisade Drive, Brunswick
• Blythe Island Baptist Church, 170 Cut Off Road, Brunswick
• Christian Renewal Church, 6530 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island
• St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island
• St. Simons First Baptist Church, 729 Ocean Blvd., St. Simons Island
• Jekyll Island Presbyterian Church, 475 Riverview Drive, Jekyll Island
• Sterling Church of God, 6679 New Jesup Hwy.
• Southeast Baptist Association, 2220 Perry Lane Road, Brunswick.
• Golden Isles College & Career Academy, 4404 Glynco Parkway.
• C.B. Greer Elementary, 695 Harry Driggers Blvd., Brunswick
• Ballard Community Building, 30 Nimitz Drive, Brunswick
• Northside Baptist Church, 935 Chapel Crossing Road, Brunswick.
• The Chapel, 114 Harris Farm Road, Brunswick.
• College Place Methodist Church, 3890 Altama Ave., Brunswick.
• Howard Coffin Park, 1430 Lanier Blvd., Brunswick.
• Bethel-Evangel Community Church, 801 I St., Brunswick.
• Selden Park, 100 Genoa Martin Drive, Brunswick.