There is one office up for election that has no qualifying fees or campaign disclosure requirements. On top of that, it’s nonpartisan.
But unless someone qualifies by noon Friday, one of Glynn County’s two positions as a supervisor on the Satilla Soil & Water Conservation District may remain vacant as it has for two straight terms.
Qualification requires only 25 signatures of registered voters on nominating petitions, a number that could be obtained one morning in the Walmart parking lot. The candidate must be a registered voter and resident of the county in which the election is occurring.
The election is usually for a four-year term, but exceptions are made in cases like Glynn County, said Robert Amos, conservative manager for the state agency.
“If nobody qualifies, we’ll run it every two years until somebody qualifies,’’ he said.
Even if nobody qualifies by Friday, there is still the possibility of a write-in candidate.
That is unlikely, however, because nobody has qualified as a write-in the past two elections. In Georgia, write-ins must qualify as write-ins before elections, which also requires the signatures of 25 registered voters, Amos said.
Soil and water conservation districts were created throughout the nation in 1937 after the massive wind erosion from the Dust Bowl during the Great Depression. Georgia has 378 district supervisors in 50 districts who work with the Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Commission and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Among the main duties are helping ensure compliance with the Erosion and Sedimentation Act of 1975. Any land disturbance of an acre or more or inside any subdivision requires an erosion and sediment control plan, Amos said. The state has support staff that examines the plans, but they still must pass through the district for technical review. The land disturbance cannot occur until the district supervisors sign off on the plans, Amos said.
The district supervisors are also involved with components of the Farm Bill, participate in conservation initiatives and are the coordinating agencies for some federal funds and technical assistance programs.
Anyone interested in running should contact the Glynn County Board of Elections at 815 Gloucester Street or call them at 912-554-7060.