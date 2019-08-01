A Glynn County grand jury closed out July with a new round of indictments, including four people accused of aggravated assault and a man accused of rape and child molestation.
Gary Arthur Borgstahl faces two counts of aggravated assault because on Dec. 18, 2016, he allegedly took a black 12-gauge shotgun, pointed it and fired it at a man.
Lovett Leonard Foster is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault in violation of the state Family Violence Act, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree property damage and fleeing to elude a police officer.
To pick up those charges Nov. 10, 2018, Foster allegedly had a 9 mm pistol in his possession, and shot into a gray 2017 Chrysler 200 that was occupied by two people. He also allegedly failed to stop for a police vehicle while traveling more than 20 mph faster than the speed limit on I-95.
Kywan Desmywan Jackson received two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony for allegedly shooting two men on May 12 of this year.
Jeremy James Sheffield picked up charges of aggravated assault, robbery by intimidation, terroristic threats and two counts of theft by taking. He allegedly used a knife to threaten to cut and then rob a victim on June 3, and in April allegedly stole money from Subway. Toni Brown is also charged with robbery by intimidation in this matter.
Cameron Henry Hopkins faces charges of rape, statutory rape, child molestation, aggravated child molestation and two counts of sexual battery against a child under 16. According to the indictment, the crimes allegedly occurred in February and on June 3 of this year with one victim.
Khalil Goldsmith is charged with armed robbery, possession of tools for the commission of crime and obstruction of an officer. On May 2, he allegedly used a black BB gun with the intent to rob a local Dollar General.
Michael Deontae Weldon received charges of cocaine trafficking, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, battery and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The indictment states on Dec. 4, 2018, he hit a woman in the face and possessed more than 28 grams of a substance that tested positive for 10 percent of more of cocaine. He also allegedly possessed a substance described by an especially long chemical sequence, a Taurus .38 Special and a Hi-Point .380-caliber pistol.