Eight more cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the Coastal Health District, according to figures released Tuesday evening.
Glynn County increased by one for a total of 19. Camden County also went up by one for a total of five. McIntosh remained the same with one.
Chatham County, which reported two deaths from COVID-19 earlier this week, climbed to 39, an increase of three.
The number of cases in the other eight-county coastal district are Liberty, seven; Effingham, five; and Bryan, nine, including one death reported earlier.
Total number of confirmed cases in the Coastal Health District now stands at 86.
Ware County reported 12 cases of coronavirus, including two deaths. Other counties close to Glynn but in seperate health districts include Charlton, one, and Wayne and Brantley, neither of which reported any cases Tuesday.
Statewide, the number of cases climbed to 4,478, including 1,013 hospitalizations, 34 percent of the total, and 154 deaths, 3 percent of the total.
The figures are the results of 20,328 tests, 18,228 from private labs and the remainder from public facilities.
The top five counties showing the greatest number of cases and the number of deaths reported in each (shown in parenthesis) are Fulton, 638 (20); Dougherty, 429 (29); DeKalb, 373 (5); Cobb, 364 (15); and Gwinnett, 257 (6).
Elderly individuals with underlying health issues account for the majority of the deaths, according to the state health department.