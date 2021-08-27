Brunswick City Commissioner Felicia Harris doesn’t have to worry about buying campaign signs for the Nov. 2 general election.
Nobody qualified to oppose Harris for her South Ward seat during last week’s qualifying period to run for city offices.
That’s not the case in the races for mayor and North Ward city commissioner.
City commissioner Vincent Williams will not seek another four-year term representing the North Ward. He is among eight people who qualified to seek the mayor’s seat currently held by Cornell Harvey, who cannot run again because of term limits.
Other challengers in the mayor’s race are Ann M. Senior, Cosby Johnson, Helen Rachel Ladson, Ivan D. Figuroa, John D. Perry II, Robbie Tucker and Travis Slim Riddle.
Four candidates qualified to seek the North Ward city commission seat held by Williams. Earnest Peewee Culbreath, Gary B. Cook, Sr., Kendra Leola Rolle and Neil R. Foster will face each other for the seat.
In both contested races, if one person doesn’t get more than 50 percent of the vote in the general election, the top two vote getters will face each other in a runoff on Nov. 30.
The deadline to register to vote in the November general election is Oct. 2. Most voting services can be completed online at the My Voter Page website, mvp.sos.ga.gov. The website enables people to update voter registrations, request an absentee ballot, view polling locations and look at a sample ballot.
Those unable to contact the website can call the Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration office at 554-7060 or email glynnelections@ glynncounty-ga.gov.
Voter registration applications can be returned by mail, postage paid. Those who wish to drop off applications in person are asked to contact the elections office to arrange an appointment. Voter registration applications are also available at public libraries and Brunswick City Hall.