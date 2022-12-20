Members of the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce are preparing for the first of two trips to Atlanta to share their legislative priorities for the upcoming General Assembly session with business leaders from around the state.
The annual Eggs & Issues, hosted in the state’s capital by the Georgia Chamber, serves as the official start of the state legislative session. The event on Jan. 11 at the Georgia World Congress Center attracts nearly 2,000 business leaders and elected officials.
Ralph Staffins III, president and CEO of the local chamber, said the event is comparable to the Grits & Issues breakfast meeting held earlier this month at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.
Staffins said the local chamber follows the position taken by the state chamber officials on the issues in most, but not all, instances.
“We set our own priorities locally,” he said. “We want what’s best for our region and for Glynn County.”
Luckily, the state chamber’s position on issues usually align with the position taken by officials in the Golden Isles, Staffins said.
The local chamber has already set its legislative priorities for 2023 and the meeting in Atlanta will likely have little if any impact on its agenda.
The Eggs & Issues meeting will be helpful in learning how to prepare the local delegation when they return to meet with state officials in Atlanta. The first trip is to learn state priorities, and the second trip is to bring a wish list of local legislative priorities from business leaders and elected officials in the Golden Isles.
“Our agenda is already set,” Staffins said. “This gives us insight into the hot button issues before our trip to Atlanta.”