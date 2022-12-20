Members of the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce are preparing for the first of two trips to Atlanta to share their legislative priorities for the upcoming General Assembly session with business leaders from around the state.

The annual Eggs & Issues, hosted in the state’s capital by the Georgia Chamber, serves as the official start of the state legislative session. The event on Jan. 11 at the Georgia World Congress Center attracts nearly 2,000 business leaders and elected officials.

