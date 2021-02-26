Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday that Georgia’s educators and school staff will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting March 8.
K-12 educators and school staff at public and private schools, as well as pre-K staff and Department of Early Care and Learning educators and staff, are part of the expanded eligibility group, along with adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers and parents with children who have complex medical conditions.
This expansion opens vaccine eligibility up to around a million new Georgia residents, Kemp said. They will join the nearly two million Georgians already eligible, including frontline workers, long-term care center residents and staff and people 65 and older.
Adding the state’s educators to the list is part of Kemp’s larger goal of bringing all of Georgia’s students back inside classrooms five days a week for in-person instruction.
“I believe it is vitally important for more Georgians to return to normal,” Kemp said. “For too many parents, this is simply impossible to do while your child is home learning through a screen.”
Glynn County Schools reopened for in-person learning at the beginning of this school year but made virtual learning an option for families. During the fall, around 30 percent of the county’s students were learning at home. But when the second half of the academic year began in January, that percentage shrank with more students returning to the classroom.
But there are some school districts in the state that have yet to return to face-to-face instruction since March 2020.
“We must have every student back in the classroom, five days a week, statewide,” Kemp said. “… We cannot say thank you enough to our teachers, school staff, administrators, early childhood educators and countless others who have persevered through these truly unprecedented times.”
The state has allowed school districts to craft their own plans for educating students during the pandemic.
“As a local-control governor, I respected that decision,” Kemp said. “But moving forward, we cannot delay full in-person learning any longer. Our children cannot afford to wait until the fall. The cost is simply too high.”
Many school districts have already begun planning for the announcement that educators would be included among vaccine priority groups. Glynn County Schools began surveying teachers and staff last month about their interest in potentially receiving the vaccine.
Local school leaders have partnered closely with the Glynn County Department of Public Health throughout the pandemic to determine the safest way to keep schools open and protect students and staff.
During a press conference Tuesday, Kemp announced several positive trends in the state regarding COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and vaccine distribution.
Around 2,100 people are currently hospitalized in Georgia with COVID-19, and that number has continued to decline. The number of cases and the percentage of positive tests are also at their lowest levels in months, Kemp said.
So far, 1.2 million of the more than 2 million in Georgia who are eligible have received the vaccine.
Georgia expanded its vaccine eligibility criteria early on to include those who are 65 years old and older, and emergency first responders. That group has accounted for 77 percent of all COVID- related deaths in the state.
“As of today, we have administered at least one dose to 800,000 seniors,” Kemp said. “That’s over 57 percent of our estimated 65-plus population in Georgia.”
A second dose of the vaccine is required for maximum effectiveness.
Kemp noted that demand for the vaccine will continue to be higher than the available supply.
“With the expanded criteria we are announcing today, I continue to ask Georgians for their patience,” he said. “Given the steady increase in vaccine supply and the significant progress made in getting more doses administered, today we will be taking another step to protect the most vulnerable and get Georgians back to normal.”