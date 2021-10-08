Education and business leaders met Thursday at the College of Coastal Georgia to discuss workforce development.
Ralph Staffins, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, served as the moderator for the panel of education leaders who explained what their institutions are doing to help prepare students to enter the workforce.
Ryan Moore, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Development Authority, said the population in the Golden Isles has grown by 19% over the past decade, but the workforce population has remained stable.
“We’re good at attracting retirees,” he said. “We need to think about the future and fill our pipeline. We have to figure out how to grow our workforce.”
Educators will play an increasingly important role in steering students to career paths that don’t requires a four-year bachelor’s degree. And in the case of high-demand technical jobs, many students graduate with no student debt and a good paying career waiting for them.
“We want our community to rally around our critical workforce,” he said. “We’ve been busy, hard at work. This is a community-wide effort.”
Michelle Johnston, president of College of Coastal Georgia, said workforce development is her school’s primary goal. She said 59% of her students are from Southeast Georgia, with the remaining from 35 states and 30 countries.
She said higher education has not done a good job of preparing students for the workplace in the past. Nearly half of all college students fail to earn a degree within six years, she said.
“We talk about career and economic opportunities right away,” she said.
Students learn best in hands-on, real life settings such as internships.
“We can partner with you to help. Our students are ready to apply their multi-faceted education,” she told the audience.
Lonnie Roberts, president of Coastal Pines Technical College, said he is optimistic that funding for the planning and design of a 93,000-square-foot lab in the Brunswick campus will be approved during the upcoming state legislative session.
Roberts said all the educators in the Golden Isles work toward the same goal of workforce development.
“We’re committed to the future,” he said. “It will take all of us to get there. Together, we can prepare for that future.”
Students at the technical college have jobs waiting when they graduate, and employers have a guarantee that graduates that don’t meet their expectations will be retrained at no cost.
“The students who come to us, we train them to work,” he said.
Roberts encouraged the business community to provide feedback and suggestions on ways to meet long-term needs.
“We can move quickly to meet your needs,” he said. “We simulate the work environment in our labs. The program is taught by people who have worked in the industry.”
Lori Peacock, CEO of the Golden Isles College and Career Academy, said her school’s close proximity to the Coastal Pines campus shows students how seamless education can be with the dual enrollment program. Students are graded every day on their work ethic and staff explains the relevancy of every class they take.
“We explain why work is important,” she said. “Students need options with flexible schedules.”
Scott Spence, superintendent of Glynn County schools, said despite the challenges of a pandemic, 94% of student enrollment met face to face last year. And after a rough start this school year, 97% of enrollment is in person.
Spence said schools are locally operated because they have a better understanding of the needs of employers. His job is to find ways to get more students career-ready. The school system has started a curriculum teaching job skills.
“We want to do what the community asks us to do,” he said. “Somehow we need to find the work ethic we used to have.”
Schools are using more hands-on learning and virtual reality machines to teach students in an engaging way. Spence said he’d like more work-based learning that would even extend into the summer.
All students will no longer be encouraged to earn a four-year degree, he said.
“The jobs of the future may not need four years,” he said.