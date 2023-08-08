When asked about the late Buck Crosby, former Glynn County School Superintendent Howard Mann said he “could write a book about him.”
Crosby was an educational and community leader for the better part of 60 years. William W. “Buck” Crosby died Saturday after a period of declining health. He was 87 years old.
Crosby moved to Brunswick when he was 5 years old with his mother and grandmother. He advanced through the segregated Glynn County school system, and became a star athlete at the former Risley High School, from which he graduated in 1955. He continued his football prowess at Benedict College, in Columbia, South Carolina, before returning to Georgia, and eventually to Brunswick, which he always called home.
Mann said Crosby was a “heck of an athlete,” and coached a lot of people during his career.
“I worked with him when he was assistant principal at Glynn Academy,” he said, adding that he again worked with Crosby when Crosby was in the central office and Mann was transportation director for the county school system. “Buck and I were very close.”
Crosby taught at his alma mater, Risley High School, and after moving to Glynn Academy for a number of years, and became an associate principal and subsequently assistant principal. He was then promoted to the central office, where he served as an associate superintendent, assistant superintendent, and finally, interim superintendent. He retired from the school system in 2000, and his wife, Velma Crosby, a school principal herself, retired in 2001.
The 1960s and early 1970s were turbulent times for the nation, with school integration being implemented throughout the nation, and Glynn County was no exception. Leadership from Crosby and the late Walter McNeely, also a teacher and coach, helped the school system and the community avert some of the problems other areas of the country faced.
“They pretty much held the community together during integration,” Mann said. “And that helped begin the healing process.”
Crosby, he said, was a dedicated Christian and gentleman, and always prayed for the Mann family.
“I had the utmost respect and love for him,” he said. “He loved me and took care of me.”
A hard worker, Crosby also retired from the city recreation department, in Brunswick.
Former Glynn County Board of Education member LaVerne Cooper also remembers Crosby as a colleague and friend. Cooper was also the first Black professor and first Black department head at what is now College of Coastal Georgia. Her Boys of Summer program, which was a summer outreach program at the college for boys of color, received support from the 14 Black Men of Glynn, of which Crosby was a member. Both Cooper and Crosby were inducted in the Risley Alumni Association Hall of Fame in July.
Crosby was also an active member at St. Athanasius Episcopal Church, and served with numerous community organizations. He and Col. Thomas Fuller were responsible for getting the old Risley High School placed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Risley Alumni Association still meets at the former school, at 1800 Albany St.
Cooper is younger than Crosby was, but their friendship goes back decades.
“We were two Dixville kids who weren’t supposed to make it, but we turned out OK,” she said. “We called each other ‘brother’ and ‘sister.’”
She recalled Crosby’s positive outlook on life, even during the time his health was failing.
“He always said, ‘I’ve got the best wife in the world, the best family in the world, I’m blessed,’” Cooper said.
Crosby, she said, would have given the shirt off his back to anyone in need, and he was guided by a strict set of principles.
“He always stood up for what was right; he fought for kids,” Cooper said. “He was an inspiration.”
Funeral arrangements are pending with Martin Funeral Home, in Brunswick.