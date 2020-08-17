A recent forum brought together local candidates, educators and parents for a discussion about the upcoming school year.
Julie Jordan, a Democratic candidate for House District 179 who will run against State Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, in November, hosted the virtual forum Aug. 7 to discuss local education issues, as Glynn County Schools prepare for a new school that will begin Thursday.
Jordan, who is retired from a nearly 30-year career in education, led a panel discussion that included school board at-large seat Democratic candidate Regina Johnson, elementary teacher Heath Holdsworth and parent Rebecca Moore, who is also studying nursing at College of Coastal Georgia.
Holdsworth and all Glynn County Schools teachers returned to schools Aug. 4 to prepare their classrooms and to receive training for the new year, when some teachers will be providing in-person instruction and others will teach virtually for students who opted to learn from home at the start of the school year.
“We also spent a lot of time working with technology, so that everyone is equipped and ready for what we’re about to do and to be ready for the school year,” Holdsworth said. “So it was good to get back. There was a lot of information that was presented and then we definitely had some information that was not presented yet.”
Moore and her husband, who works in healthcare, chose to sign their son up for virtual learning at the start of the school year. She said she’s concerned about the public health and safety issues that will come with reopening schools.
“I wish that they had delayed school a little bit or maybe considered an all-round, year-long option,” she said. “I think that maybe would help us feel a little better.”
Jordan asked Johnson what she would suggest to school administrators that could be done differently than what is currently planned for in-person instruction.
Johnson recommended that masks be required, which has since been mandated by the Glynn County Board of Education. She also suggested that temperature checks should be administered when students arrive at school, rather than asking parents to do so at home before their child comes to school.
Johnson said she also feels that virtual learning should be mandated for all students until the end of the first nine weeks.
Holdsworth said when teachers returned there were some questions that still needed answers regarding plans for how to handle when a teacher or student tests positive for COVID-19 and what sort of attendance policy procedures will be in place for students who need to quarantine.
“The question was asked, if a child was quarantined at home, do they join the virtual classroom?” Holdsworth said. “And the response was no, because while the virtual class and the in-person class are going to be doing the same material, it’s going to be presented at its own rate of instruction. So it might be off by a day, it might be off by a lesson.”
Lessons will be available online to students quarantined through their teachers’ websites.
“When they’re feeling well enough, they can log in, take a look at the class, watch a teacher video, find the instructions, do some of the work,” Holdsworth said. “But they really haven’t addressed the attendance policy because they’re not really sure how to do that.”
Many of these questions involve tough decisions, he said.
“They have to hold them accountable, but if the grandmother gets sick at home and then (the student is) quarantined, you have to look at why would you be penalizing them two weeks of instruction?” Holdsworth said. “And there’s just some deeper concepts and thoughts that go into it when you try to create a school that’s working in two models.”
Moore said she and her husband have emphasized that wearing masks is an act of selflessness meant to protect others, and they’ve educated their son about the importance of good hygiene. The lack of social support while he’s been out of school has been challenging for her son, she said, but he’s adapted well.
“We don’t know what to do because none of us have ever experienced this before, but he is taking it better than I think I would have taken it at his age,” she said.
Jordan noted that nearly a billion dollars in state funding has been cut from the education budget this year. She asked how that may impact teachers having enough resources going into this school year.
Moore said her son’s teacher is trying to provide each student with their own supplies, to ensure no one is sharing, but the teacher is paying for that with her own money.
“That’s having to come out of her pocket,” Moore said. “I think if that’s a requirement they should have made sure it could have been taken care of without the teacher having to sacrifice for it.”
A concern Holdsworth shared is that the system informed parents in the initial survey, which asked if they’d like their child to participate in virtual learning this fall, that households would have to supply their own technology equipment. In the spring, schools distributed computers for students to use.
“And in that statement, I felt like we weren’t doing what we should do, because I feel like there are computers that can be checked out, and I think there is a community of students who have their own resources but there’s another community of students who do not,” he said. “I would suspect, if you inventoried what the district had, it could have done a lot better job and offered up a lot more in that statement when they first asked parents to choose in July, because we did check out computers.”
Moore described virtual learning in the spring as a rough experience.
“It’s a lot of work going to school virtually,” she said. “A lot of work. So we had to stay on top of him constantly, rewards and taking things away and just making sure he understood how important it was that he made passing grades. We’re hoping that this semester’s going to be a lot easier. Fingers crossed.”