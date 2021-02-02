The Golden Isles Development Authority is keeping mum on the business that wants to move in at the corner of Perry Lane Road and U.S. 341.
According to a site plan filed with the county’s planning and zoning office by the authority, whichever business intends to move in wants a 7,860 square foot, one-story building with 25-employee parking spots, 10 “fleet vehicle parking” spots and spaces for six visitors, two of them handicapped spaces.
Mainland Planning Commissioners will consider the application at 6 p.m. tonight in the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.
“The only information that can be made available is in the site plan information,” said authority President and CEO Ryan Moore.
State law exempts from the public record any documents or information “which pertain to an economic development project until the economic development project is secured by binding commitment,” provided the documents are released after the project has come to fruition or been abandoned.
“Economic development project” is defined as “a plan or proposal to locate a business, or to expand a business, that would involve an expenditure of more than $25 million by the business or the hiring of more than 50 employees by the business.”
The authority’s executive board can discuss such matters behind closed doors, said Rees Sumerford, the authority’s legal counsel.
“They have to come out of closed session into open session anytime they want to sign a contract or make any kind of legally binding commitment,” said Sumerford, an attorney with Gilbert Harrell Law Firm in Brunswick.
It’s important to have these kinds of provisions in open records and meetings law, he said, to allow for the finer points of business.
“If certain companies are looking around to go to a particular community, they usually want those in confidence, and they’ll tell development authorities that ‘You’ll lose these jobs,’ Sumerford said. “That’s why they allowed these kinds of exclusions from open meetings.”
Nothing is ever completely certain, Moore said, but the company involved is dropping quite a bit of money on the project, which is a good sign it intends to follow through.
Moore hopes to be able to announce the details to the public at some point, but the best he could do Monday was “really soon.”