Ben Ayers, dean of the University of Georgia Terry College of Business, had to address the topic on everyone’s mind Wednesday during his Georgia Economic Outlook presentation that has toured the state.
He quickly acknowledged the school’s national football championship over Alabama on Monday.
“If you’re a Georgia fan, you’re walking on air like I am,” he said.
He said the business climate in the state remains positive, with a 95% employment rate for the business school’s graduates.
Georgia’s economic outlook for 2022 is positive, with steady growth forecast throughout the year. Ayers predicted growth of 4.3%.
The private sector, which he said has “an abundance of unfilled jobs,” is expected to be the main strength of the economy.
“This year it will be the private sector, and that’s good news,” he said.
State and local governments will also grow and the housing boom will continue, he said.
As for risks that could slow down the recovery, supply side problems, a shortage of workers, transportation bottlenecks, inflation and a possible stock market correction or debt crisis are all concerns.
“You can’t get goods that aren’t available,” he said.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic remains a concern, but the current variant is expected to have less impact on the economy. Ayers cautioned, however, that a new variant could happen with uncertain impacts.
“We’ve made considerable progress to get back to normal,” he said.
He predicted the state will see a full economic recovery within several months.
The state has a 3.2% unemployment rate, below the 4.1% national rate. Consumer spending is expected to increase by 4.5% and personal income growth is expected to rise 1.9%, he said.
“This is going to be a good year for the state of Georgia,” he said. “Georgia will outperform the nation.”
In Glynn County, Ayers said Brunswick will be the county’s main economic driver, followed by business spending and home sales, he said.
“Investors will be active in the real estate market,” he said. “This is going to be a good year for home building.”
He predicted home sales will slow to 4% because prices are 23% higher and the uncertainty of interest rates.
“Homes have been much, much, much less affordable,” he said. “The level of appreciation in two years is incredible.”
Georgia continues to be rated the nation’s best state to do business, leading with new projects.
The state’s population is also forecast to see continued growth. The prediction is for a .8% growth rate this year.
“We’ll see more growth relative to the past two years, but not as high as 2019,” he said. “We’re still a very attractive place to move.”
Consumer habits have changed since the pandemic with shopping and banking, he said.
Despite potential problems, Ayers remains optimistic about the state’s economy this year.
“The risk of a recession is low,” he said. “The good news is Georgia will remain on its above average growth.”
Don Mathews, professor of economics at the College of Coastal Georgia, said the unemployment rate is 2.1%, construction was up 21% and the Port of Brunswick saw a 12% increase in the number of vessels.
“There is a lot of activity here,” he said. “It’s rosy, really rosy here.”
The big challenge is the change in demographics with a growing population of those 55 years old and older. An estimated 1,500 people ages 25 to 54 — the prime workforce age — remained static the past 16 years, despite the county’s population growth.
“Our labor force has not grown since 2006,” he said. “We need more young people.”
He agreed with Ayers that Brunswick holds the key to the future.
“It won’t come from St. Simons Island,” he said. “It can only come from the city, including entrepreneurship.”
What makes capitalism go, he said, are ideas.
“The goal is to turn ideas into reality,” he said. “The real beauty is when people have the freedom to be entrepreneurs. There are a lot of people who do great things in the community.”