Despite being in the midst of a pandemic, there is reason for optimism for the upcoming year.
Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau, said he expects the first quarter of the year to be slow, but business will pick up in the spring when tourists traditionally flock to the Golden Isles.
“We’ll start to see a more regular pattern of travel reemerge,” he said. “I anticipate 2021 overall will be big.”
One reason for McQuade’s optimism is people will feel safe to travel once they receive the vaccine for COVID-19. And they have been waiting to take a vacation.
“There’s a good amount of pent-up demand for travel,” McQuade said.
The slowest areas to recover in the Golden Isles will be group events at the Jekyll Island Convention Center, bus tours and occupancy in motels near Interstate 95.
“The hotels continue to be the ones most impacted by the pandemic,” he said. “They are struggling, particularly. Their recovery will be slow, but it’s coming.”
That wasn’t the case on Jekyll and St. Simons islands, where a surprisingly large number of tourists visited last year.
“The islands came back with a roar,” McQuade said.
Looking forward, McQuade believes the Golden Isles will continue to recover from the pandemic.
“Overall, travelers are ready to travel again,” he said. “Once it’s safe to do so for the masses, they will travel again.”
Mathew Hill, director of the Downtown Brunswick Authority, said he is also optimistic about the city’s prospects for the upcoming year.
Hill said the first of several planned residential complexes on the second floor of commercial buildings downtown are expected to open with business space on the first floors.
The new residents and businesses will be a draw for more business downtown. And the hardest-hit businesses downtown — restaurants — will recover.
“The restaurants have really suffered,” Hill said. “You can still get takeout and delivery, but the staff have reduced hours. People are not spending.”
The pandemic is still looming over the nation, impacting the city’s recovery. But once enough people get vaccinated, Hill believes city businesses will return to normal.
“With the vaccinations being available, we’ll quickly get back to where we were before COVID,” he said. “I think we’re going to have a banner year.”
Ralph Staffins III, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, believes the local economy will continue to recover ahead of most of the nation.
By the end of the year, Staffins said he expects some semblance of normalcy.
“It just depends how fast we get the vaccine to everyone,” he said.
Luckily, many local businesses have adapted to the pandemic and are conducting more and more business online with the help of programs through the chamber.
“The ones who have adapted are going to be set up for success once the pandemic ends,” he said.
Staffins said he is hopeful the chamber will be able to host its first large public event in more than a year with plans to host the Chamber Experience in May.
“The chamber has been able to continue to promote our county to small businesses,” he said. “We’re going to be adaptive as we have been all year long.”