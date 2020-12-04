Ben Ayers, dean of the University of Georgia’s business school, outlined Thursday optimistic predictions for Georgia’s economy in 2021.
UGA’s Terry College of Business hosted the 38th annual Georgia Economic Outlook series in a virtual format. Held in previous years at the Jekyll Island Convention Center, the forum annually offers a look at the nation’s economic trajectory and the state’s fiscal outlook based on data and analysis from the Selig Center for Economic Growth.
This year, words like “pandemic,” “vaccine” and “COVID-19 recession” permeated the discussion. The analysis focused on the effects of the pandemic and predictions for how the economy will recover and respond to the pandemic’s expected next stages. The predictions were based on the most recent economic data.
“The 2021 economic forecast for the state of Georgia is positive, reflecting continuing recovery from the COVID-19 recession,” Ayers said. “Absent another lockdown of the population and broad shutdown of the economy, the COVID-19 recession is over. It lasted three months, making it the shortest recession on record. It was short because the fiscal and monetary policy responses were both massive and timely.”
The COVID-19 recession was steep, though, Ayers said, and brought significant damage to Georgia’s economy.
“The peak-to-trough drop in employment was 11 percent, and that’s actually worse than the 8 percent drop caused by the Great Recession,” Ayers said. “Georgia’s unemployment rate soared to 12.2 percent in April, up from only 3.5 percent in February.”
Georgia’s economy was not hit as hard as the national economy, which saw a 14 percent job loss.
Terry College’s economic forecast expects recovery in Georgia to continue, and the main drivers will be consumer spending, a booming housing market and federal reserve policies.
“Full recovery of the economy will arrive sooner here in Georgia than in the U.S.,” Ayers said. “In Georgia there’s relatively less economic debris to clean up. In addition, many of the factors that caused Georgia to outperform the U.S. economy prior to the pandemic are reasserting themselves.”
Nationally, the pandemic impacted different sectors of the economy in varying ways, said David Altig, executive vice president and director of research at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, who gave the event’s keynote address.
Retails sales in the nation’s macro-economy have surpassed levels seen in February, before the pandemic shutdown began. Brick-and-mortar retail operations have seen production and activity fall and recover slowly. Online and non-store retail have seen higher sales, and many of them never experienced a downturn.
“The key challenge here of course is to figure out whether or not this sort of differential performance across sectors is something that’s going to persist and be structural when all is said and done or whether just the bridge support of fiscal policy can get us from point “a-b” and back to something that looks like the pre-pandemic norm,” Altig said.
The different impacts are reflected in the national labor market, he said. Overall, though, about 60 percent of job losses associated with the pandemic’s arrival have been recovered.
“Employment in the leisure sector fell by 50 percent,” Altig said. “Whereas in manufacturing, it was 11 percent.”
Those with “low skill” jobs, like service sector jobs, have borne a disproportionate share of the job losses this year, Altig said. This is an important difference from what occurred in the Great Recession of 2007-2009, when “middle skill” jobs, in areas like construction and manufacturing, were greatly affected. And those middle skill jobs never fully recovered, Altig said.
“This is very much a different flavor than the last recession, but what happened in the last recession is still with us,” he said.
This presents an opportunity, he said, to mobilize the education system and workforce development programs to address the new and old challenges in the labor force and the lost jobs associated with these downturns. Moving workers from a low-skill job to higher-skill jobs will have a positive impact on the overall economy moving forward, he said.
Ayers said state economic forecasters anticipate the economic recovery from the COVID-19 recession in Georgia to occur in three distinct phases. The first phase was the initial bounce in economic activity due to the lifting of stay-at-home restrictions and reopening of businesses, which Georgia did before much of the rest of the country.
“That phase is over now,” Ayers said. “We’re in the second phase of the recovery, which is a more extended period of choppy economic growth that will linger until an effective vaccine is widely available and adopted. During this period, it is going to be a bit of a slog because we do not expect another round of widespread lockdowns of the population or shutdowns of businesses.”
The final phase will begin when an effective vaccine is widely available and adopted, which is currently expected to be by mid-2021.
“At that time, GDP and employment growth will quicken, Georgia’s economy will fully engage and a period of steady above average economic growth will begin,” Ayers said.
“If we are correct that an effective vaccine is available and widely administered by next year, Georgia’s GDP will increase by four percent in 2021. That is good compared to the 3.7 percent decline that we estimate for this year. And Georgia’s GDP growth of 4 percent will be .5 percent points higher than the 3.5 percent rate that we estimate for the U.S.”