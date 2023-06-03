Glynn County Public Safety Director Scott Ebner now has added responsibilities.
After emerging from a closed executive session Thursday, Commissioner Allen Booker made a motion to hire Ebner as the next Glynn County police chief.
The motion was seconded by Cap Fendig, but the vote to hire Ebner was not unanimous.
Commissioner Sammy Tostensen said he objected because Ebner is not yet certified in Georgia by the Peace Officer Standards and Training Council, or POST.
Ebner is not currently certified to work as a law enforcement officer in Georgia. He is scheduling through POST to complete a program that allows officers with experience from other states to become certified after completing a 16-hour online criminal traffic laws course, use-of-force training and firearms qualifying.
Commissioner Bo Clark said he objected because he has been a proponent the past couple of years of Sheriff Neal Jump overseeing all law enforcement in the county.
Clark told Ebner his opposition had nothing to do with his ability to be police chief. Ebner was hired to oversee the police chief, not be the police chief.
“You were brought here to do another job,” Clark said.
Commission Chairman Wayne Neal described Jump as “Mr. Law Enforcement.”
“I believe he’d bring the Glynn County Police Department to where it was years ago,” he said, touting Jump’s ability to lead a law enforcement agency.
But Neal voted to hire Ebner, even though he holds Jump in high regard.
In a phone interview Friday, Neal said Ebner will still retain the job title of director of public safety.
“The majority of his job will be police chief,” Neal said.
Neal said he is a “huge supporter” of Neal Jump, but he said commissioners hired County Manager Bill Fallon to oversee county operations.
“As county manager, he would have no control over it,” Neal said of Fallon if the sheriff ran county law enforcement.
Before the vote, Booker indicated Ebner and his staff have to work on community relations.
“Law enforcement has not been trusted for many years,” he said.
Commissioner Walter Rafolski expressed confidence in Jump’s abilities as sheriff but echoed Neal, saying Fallon was hired to oversee all county operations, including public safety. He said the way to have the sheriff be responsible for all county law enforcement is through a referendum.
“If need be, we would have it on the ’24 ballot,” he said.
Fendig expressed surprise at the debate among fellow commissioners.
“This is turning into an interesting vote,” he said.
He pointed out there are only a handful of counties in Georgia that have separate police and sheriffs departments.
“Glynn County right now has a police department,” Fendig said. “Having a police department with a sheriff is an unusual feature in the state of Georgia.”
He also said it would have to be a decision by voters to disband the county police department.
Fendig expressed confidence that Ebner and Jump can coexist.
“I know they will work together and give it all for Glynn County,” he said. “Tonight we need to hire a police chief.”
Clark said there have been too many shootings recently and that the community cannot allow “a bunch of gang bangers” to take over city and county streets.
“We deserve police in our neighborhoods to stop this violence in our community,” he said.
Ebner’s search for a new job after retiring from the New Jersey State Police stretched across the country, according to news reports. He was a finalist for other police chief jobs in 2022, including in Kansas City, Missouri, Aurora, Colorado, and Honolulu. He also applied for the job in 2022 in Toledo, Ohio, and Santa Fe, New Mexico.
“I am excited to get started in this new position,” he said. “My family and I are ready to start this new chapter. I am committed to law enforcement and to Glynn County. I look forward to serving with the men and women of the Glynn County Police Department, as well as all the members that make up Glynn County’s Public Safety community.”
Ebner started as Glynn County’s Public Safety director in March. He has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience in New Jersey and Florida. He served with the New Jersey State Police 27 years in the investigative branch, internal affairs, as a regional commander and a chief of staff. He most recently served as deputy superintendent of the agency’s administrative branch.
Prior to working in New Jersey, he was a police officer in Cape Coral, Florida.
“We are looking forward to Scott working with Assistant Chief (O’Neal) Jackson to provide leadership stability for GCPD and help GCPD and our law enforcement partners address all crime, particularly violent crime,” Fallon said.
The search for a new chief began in December. Recruitment was aided by the International Chiefs of Police, National Sheriff’s Association, National Organization for Black Law Enforcement Executives, and Police Executive Research Forum. Review of the candidates was conducted by Fallon, county Human Resources Director Orah Reed, the Police Advisory Panel and a member of POST. The county commission conducted interviews with the candidates.