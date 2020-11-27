Alec and Dori Eaton imagined Eat’n Together as a brick-and-mortar establishment, but with the highly contagious COVID-19 still spreading through the community, they’ve had to settle for feeding families in need.
The two siblings spent a good chunk of Tuesday loading up their cars with turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, canned vegetables and dinner rolls, along with some desserts. As the sun went down and early autumn night set in, Alec Eaton explained the purpose of the venture and where they hope to take it.
“Day one, so far we’ve delivered to 25 homes, full turkey and side meals,” said Eaton, also the interim director of county government’s Emergency Management Agency. “(Wednesday), we have about 10 volunteers who are joining our fight and we’re going to push to get 75 homes fed to meet our goal of 100 people.”
And they were successful. By the time they finished the last run Wednesday, he said they’d dropped off meals at 115 homes for under $3,000.
“There were a lot of tears today,” Eaton said. “People didn’t know something like this was going to come to them ... We’ve been fortunate that we found a price point at which we were able to feed a family of four for under $20 using Winn-Dixie here locally (and) Bi-Lo out in Darien, they’ve been more than generous.”
The Eatons collected donations and organized volunteers to deliver “barebones, to-the-core” Thanksgiving dinners under the Eat’n Together banner, and while they hope to continue doing so indefinitely, it’s not the stopping point.
“Eat’n Together is a pay-what-you-can restaurant,” Alec Eaton said. “That’s the end goal, a standup restaurant where everyone can eat with dignity together, that you can come in, pay full price, half price, a super discounted rate or even for free by volunteering, no questions asked.”
It was inspired by the One World Everybody Eats model, a network of roughly 50 cafes across the country that follow a similar template. The organization’s website uses the term “community cafes,” and says the model provides a “hand up, not a handout” to people in need.
“You can take that guideline of how it was founded originally, adapt it to your area and make it unique, which is what we want to do,” Alec Eaton said. “We have such a huge food insecurity issue here in Brunswick, so many people don’t have access to food the way we typically do, and this is a way to combat that. An established place everybody wants to eat together. It’s not going to be a soup kitchen or handout.”
Volunteering opportunities take the form of typical restaurant tasks — rolling silverware, cleaning dishes, mopping, etc. Alec Eaton said he hopes to get chefs-in-training from local schools to help and give them experience and service hours.
Between volunteer work and enough customers voluntarily paying full price for the meals, the business should be viable in Brunswick, he said.
He and his sister were inspired by A Place at the Table in North Carolina and One Acre Cafe in Tennessee, respectively. Seeing the model in practice gave them both the motivation to see it through in the Golden Isles.
“You couldn’t tell who was there eating for free and needed that meal, and who was there paying full price to help the establishment,” Alec Eaton said.
Beyond just feeding the hungry, the siblings hope the establishment will become something of a gathering place.
“You might actually meet someone there. That’s the goal, is to engage conversation too,” Alec Eaton said. “Someone could be down on their luck and network with the right person.”
The restaurant idea is in limbo due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Eaton said, but he and Dori will continue to collect donations to feed people. With Thanksgiving past, they have their eyes on Christmas dinner.
Information on how to donate or volunteer can be found at facebook.com/ eatntogether.