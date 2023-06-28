Alt lunch donation
Scott Spence, superintendent of Glynn County Schools, from left, stands with school nutrition director Shelley Daniel, Eat’n Together co-founder Alec Eaton, nutrition department bookkeeper Marie Beverley and local grant writer Haleigh Jinkins.

 Lauren McDonald/The Brunswick News

A recent donation to Glynn County Schools will ensure more students have access to hot meals this school year while raising awareness about the importance of student nutrition.

Eat’n Together’s End Alternative Lunch program, an initiative that aims to ensure students who do not have adequate funds in their lunch accounts are still able to purchase hot meals at school, donated $12,000 to the school system’s nutrition department last week.

