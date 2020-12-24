Topping a record set during the Thanksgiving holiday, local charity Eat’n Together provided 200 Christmas dinners to those in need.
“Thank you is, I don’t think, utilized enough or heavy enough for the amount of gratitude I, my sister and the people that have been helped through this can express,” said Alec Eaton, co-founder of Eat’n Together. “It’s soul-feeding, the amount of support and love people have shown.”
Alec and his Dori Eaton started the charity several years ago with the end goal of starting a pay-what-you-want restaurant in the Brunswick area but were spurred by the unprecedented need brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic to distribute food to the less fortunate.
In November, the Eatons, with the help of many volunteers and donors, fed 115 families. On the morning of Dec. 19, the charity was able to feed 200 thanks to donations from area businesses like Rich Products, a headquarters at the Brunswick Country Club, generous assistance from Winn-Dixie in Brunswick and BI-LO in Darien, and 20 volunteers.
“We got 200 on the day of the Christmas dinner dash, and we’re very excited about it,” Alec Eaton said. “The operation got a little more organized because of the Thanksgiving learning curve.”
The Brunswick Country Club opened its doors to volunteers the Friday before, giving them space to package Christmas dinner kits and stage their distribution efforts. While the focus during Thanksgiving was on families, Eaton said Christmas meals were widely distributed.
“We got (food to) senior citizens who don’t have any family members, shut-ins, teens going through a life transition or hard times, our homeless population,” Eaton said. “Working with some other local organizations, we’re able to get them fed.”
After much advance preparation and assistance from plenty of volunteers, Eaton said 200 meals were delivered in about an hour.
“To me, it shows that Glynn County has a huge network of people who want to help others as if they’re family,” Eaton said. “Everyone has a common belief that no one should go hungry, and there’s a lot of people willing to get up and feed them at the drop of a hat.”
Next up is Easter, he said. Between now and then, Eat’n Together is going to focus on rebuilding its money reserves via donations and setting up a location to store donations of food between holidays.
Anyone interested in helping can learn more at facebook.com/eatntogether.
For Alec and Dori, seeing their charity grow to help so many people has been wonderful. Alec added that it’s another step closer to turning the Golden Isles into a place where no one goes hungry and, more importantly, no one is afraid to ask for help.
“It’s incredible, it’s something I’ve carried with me most of my life and finally be able to take action and see such positive support, it just makes me want to find more,” Eaton said.