It was quiet Friday on the broad flat field that has appeared recently across the railroad tracks from Newcastle Street in Brunswick’s south end, but this deserted stretch should be buzzing with activity in the near future.
The roughly 4-acre site has been cleared on the banks of the East River to host part of the salvaging operations for the middle sections of the shipwrecked Golden Ray, said Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.
The ship capsized Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of vehicles.
The VB 10,000 crane vessel is in place astride the 656-foot shipwreck and could begin any day the task of cutting the ship into eight sections for removal from the sound. While the four cut sections from the stern and bow of the Golden Ray will be shipped directly to a recycling facility in Gibson, La., the four middle sections of the ship’s hull will first come to the Port of Brunswick, Unified Command officials announced over the summer.
The newly flattened field on Mayor’s Point in the Port of Brunswick will be part of the dismantling operations that will take place on those middle sections, Himes said.
“The plan is to partially dismantle the middle sections of the ship in dry docks at the port and this 4-acre site will support those operations,” he said. “The site is being prepared right now to support the operations.”
Himes could not say Friday whether the entire severed sections of the ship will be placed on the site, saying that phase of the operation could still be subject to change at this juncture. Each section of the ship will weigh between 2,700 and 4,100 tons, Unified Command officials previously stated.
More than 4,200 vehicles remain in the Golden Ray’s cargo hold in the central part of the ship. The plan calls for removing the remaining vehicles at the Port of Brunswick, U.S. Coast Guard Commander D.J. Donovan said during a talk with the Rotary Club of St. Simons in July. Donovan said at the time the vehicles will be removed and crushed for recycling onsite at the port. The hull sections would then be taken by barge to the Gibson, La., recycling facility.
The VB 10,000 arrived Tuesday in the St. Simons Sound and moved into position over the shipwreck. Crews have since been testing and checking the crane vessel’s mooring and rigging in preparation for the first cut.
Himes said Unified Command plans to give public notice 24 hours prior to the start of the first cut.
Each cut will last about 24 hours and must remain constant from start to finish.
After each cut is completed, the VB 10,000 will hoist the severed section up and load it onto an awaiting barge for removal.
The cutting, lifting and removal of each section is expected to take between a week and 10 days, Unified Command has said.