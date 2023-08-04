East Beach sidewalk work begins Monday
The East Beach Causeway sidewalk improvement project will begin 7 a.m. on Aug. 7.
Work, part of the 2022 SPLOST project list, will include demolition of the existing sidewalk and construction of a new sidewalk that will meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
The sidewalk along East Beach Causeway between Ocean Boulevard and Demere Road will be closed to all pedestrian and cyclist traffic during all phases of construction. There will also be intermediate flagging operations on East Beach Causeway.
Work is expected to be completed by the end of September.
Access will be restricted in this area during this work. Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians are advised to avoid this location, if possible. Expect delays and use caution if travel is required near this area.
Anyone with questions can contact the Glynn County Engineering Services at 912 554-7469.
— The Brunswick News
