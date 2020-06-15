East Beach Causeway to reopen in time for Fourth of July
County officials confirmed Friday that the intersection of Demere Road and East Beach Causeway will be open for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
The intersection is currently undergoing major reconstruction as contractors replace the old one-way stop with a roundabout. The roundabout will not be complete and the road surface will likely be rough, according to spokesman Matthew Kent, but it will be open.
Fourth of July weekend is typically one of the busiest of the year for the beaches and businesses on St. Simons and Jekyll islands. Some residents expressed concerns at past public meetings that the project would exacerbate traffic issues that come with the holiday crowds.
The $1.7 million project is slated for an August completion. Most of the funding for the project — originally estimated at $850,000, comes from Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016. Around $88,000 was pulled from the county’s reserves to foot the bill.
— The Brunswick News