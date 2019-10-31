East Beach Causeway roundabout to open today

The intersection of East Beach Causeway and Ocean Boulevard will open today, while drivers will have to contend with two more road closures next week as county and utility authorities begin working drainage and sewer projects.
Glynn County will open up the intersection of East Beach Causeway and Ocean Boulevard this afternoon, ending the intersection’s months-long closure.
Contractors with Curb and Gutter Professionals of Jesup closed the two-way stop nearly two months ago to replace it with a roundabout.
The roundabout is largely complete, according to county officials, with the finishing touches going in today.
Starting Monday, Glynn County plans to close the stretch of Habersham Road that runs behind Brunswick High School all next week while it replaces a failing drainage culvert under Habersham’s intersection with Faith Avenue.
From 9 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Friday Glynn County Public Works will close the stretch from Cate Street to Peachtree Street. Homeowners in the area and BHS buses will be allowed access, but the county asks through traffic to use Tara Lane or Townsend Street to detour around the closure.
The Brunswick Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission plans to close Governors Circle on St. Simons Island on Monday and Tuesday will it repairs a sewer main and replaces a service line.
Utility workers will need to close Governors Circle on St. Simons Island from 9 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Homeowners will still be able to access their homes, but all other traffic will have to wait.
Maintenance of two state-owned bridges by the Georgia Department of Transportation is still underway and will continue through the next week.
Workers with the GDOT will continue to close one lane at a time on the bridge crossing the Little Satilla River into Camden County on U.S. Highway 17 while they repaint bridge beams.
Lanes are closed Sundays through Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Similarly for a bridge on Ga. Highway 303 over the Turtle River, GDOT workers will continue closing a lane at a time while they repaint bridge beams. On that bridge, lanes will be closed Sundays through Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
For more information on JWSC projects, call 912-261-7100. Updates on Glynn County road closures and be found at glynncounty.org/1818/Road-Closures or by calling 912-554-7111.