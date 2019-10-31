East Beach Causeway roundabout to open today

A new roundabout at the intersection of East Beach Causeway and Ocean Boulevard on St. Simons Island is on course to be completed sometime next week before the annual event known as Frat Beach, according to county officials. All that remains is for contractors with Curb and Gutter Professionals of Jesup to pour concrete islands in approaching lanes and to paint stripes on the asphalt. County commissioners awarded the roughly $1.1 million construction contract to Curb and Gutter Professionals in August.