The St. Marys EarthKeepers disbanded when former chair Alex Kearns moved out of state last summer.
Now, a new organization, EarthKeepers Alliance, has been created to follow local environmental issues and recycling initiatives.
Allan Giese, secretary of the alliance, said the organization just got incorporated as a nonprofit environmental group in December.
Former St. Marys River Keeper Rick Fry was chairman of the newly formed environmental group, but has recently resigned, leaving a void in top leadership.
The St. Marys EarthKeepers helped convince NOAA to conduct a sea level rise study in St. Marys. It also organized local recycling events and followed environmental issues of concern to local residents.
Giese said he is hoping someone with the time and incentive to follow local environmental issues will volunteer to lead the new organization.
“We’re trying to get life into this organization,” he said. “If we can’t find a leader, the organization is kaput.”
A list of projects such as river cleanups and recycling of electronics, batteries and anything with a plug or battery are events planned in coming months.
“The group wants to find a way to do projects that make a difference,” Giese said.
For more information on meeting dates and times, contact Giese at 912 409-9726 or at allan.giese@ hotmail.com.
