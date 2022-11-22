A Superior Court judge’s ruling to allow Saturday voting in Fulton County has thrown uncertainty over whether the polls should be open this Saturday in Glynn County.
The Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration held a special called meeting Monday to discuss whether to open the polls on Saturday.
State law prohibits the polls opening within two days after a holiday, and Saturday is two days after Thanksgiving.
The judge’s decision to open the polls is being challenged and it could result in the order being overturned or require every county in the state to offer early voting.
During the public comment period, the arguments were along party lines, with Republicans saying the polls should not open until Monday and Democrats wanting Saturday voting.
Republican Patrick Duncan said poll workers should not have to work during the holiday weekend, and pointed out five days of early voting for the runoff is what the state requires.
“This is not about voter suppression, it’s the law,” he said. “There should be plenty of time.”
Others speaking on behalf of the Republican Party had the same message.
Julie Jordan, chair of the Glynn County Democratic Party, said the board’s role is to get as many people to the polls as possible and Saturday voting would help toward that objective.
“We’ll do what we have to do to turn out the vote,” she said. “This won’t inconvenience anybody.”
Board member Sandy Dean said she did not want to break state law. The judge’s ruling means it’s not illegal for counties to open their polls on Nov. 26. But the ruling does not compel counties to offer early voting on Saturday.
Board member Tommy Clark said the board voted to set the early voting hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Nov. 28 until Dec. 2. The longer hours are designed to help accommodate those who have 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. jobs.
The judge’s ruling is under appeal and it could be settled before Thanksgiving.
“We made the vote the other day based on the current law,” Clark said. “I am not going to vote on anything until we get settled law. I don’t want anyone to say we didn’t do our due diligence.”
Board member Keith Rustin said state elections officials want as much voter participation as possible and encouraged board members to go with the intent of state law.
Dean made a motion to add Saturday voting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the extended hours remaining in place for weekday early voting.
“I’m playing it safe,” she said. “Nobody can tell me what the law is.”
After board members declined to vote on changing the days and hours from what was approved last week, Rustin expressed disappointment and left the meeting. Before he left, he told fellow board members the judge made a ruling to allow Saturday voting for a reason and the law allows early voting on Saturday.
Early voting will be held Nov. 28 through Dec. 2 at the main Glynn County Board of Elections Office, 1815 Gloucester St., Brunswick; St. Simons Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Rd.; and the Ballard Community Building, 30 Nimitz Drive, Brunswick.