Early voting in Georgia is setting new records, with more than 1.1 million casting votes statewide.
“Georgia is demonstrating to the nation why our election system is the gold standard for security, accessibility, and accuracy,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “County election directors are our everyday heroes.”
Christina Redden, deputy supervisor of elections in Glynn County, said more than 12,000 early votes were cast by Friday afternoon. Four years ago, 17,000 early votes were cast for the midterm elections. Redden said she expects that number to be easily eclipsed with another week of early voting remaining.
“I would absolutely say we’ll pass than number by Tuesday,” she said.
Redden believes the motivation for the turnout in the Golden Isles and statewide is because of the results in the January 2021 runoff where manny stayed home.
“I think a lot of people didn’t vote in the 2021 runoff,” she said. “Many people wish they had voted in that election.”
After the polls closed Saturday, 14,809 people had cast early votes in the Golden Isles. The St. Simons polling place has been the busiest with 6,241 votes cast there. The Ballard Community Building polling place has had 4,854 votes cast, with the main Board of Elections office having 3,714 early votes cast.
There have also been 1,397 absentee by mail votes cast and five provisional/challenged ballots.
Early voting continues through Nov. 4.
Shannon Nettles, supervisor of elections in Camden County, said more than 6,000 early votes have been cast.
“We’re getting close to the 2020 elections for early voting turnout,” she said.
She said local city council races in St. Marys and Kingsland will be added motivation for voters to show up to the polls.
A large turnout for early voting does make it easier to tally votes after the polls close, she said. But there are some traditionalists who will wait until Election Day, even though early voting is typically much quicker, with short or no lines.
“There are some people who will not vote any day but Election Day,” she said.
Eleanor Gale, McIntosh County’s supervisor of elections, said 2,139 early votes were cast by Friday, an estimated 21% of the county’s registered voters.
“I’m hoping to beat my numbers from 2018,” she said. “There’s nobody standing in line.”