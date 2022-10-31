Early Voting 2022 2
Fourteen voters were in line at the St. Simons Island airport fire station when the early voting precinct opened on the first day.

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

Early voting in Georgia is setting new records, with more than 1.1 million casting votes statewide.

“Georgia is demonstrating to the nation why our election system is the gold standard for security, accessibility, and accuracy,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “County election directors are our everyday heroes.”

Realtor was shaped by St. Simons community

Newly licensed Realtor, Jessica Spearman, is ready to hit the ground running. Armed with a deep knowledge of the area, an upbeat attitude, and a determined spirit that never gives up, Jessica is looking forward to helping her clients find new homes. She is excited to be an agent with eXp Realty.

‘Frat Beach’ returns in full force

Funneling in and out of Frat Beach as they would at the turnstiles at Sanford Stadium, the biggest crowd in recent years descended upon the Golden Isles for the annual beach bash.