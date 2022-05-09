The number of voters who have cast a ballot in the first week of early voting is more than the total number of early votes cast in 2018 during the previous midterm primary.
Glynn County voters cast a total of 1,940 ballots by the time early voting polls closed on Friday, according to Assistant Elections and Registration Supervisor Christina Redden. That figure accounts for almost 3% of registered voters.
In the 2018 midterm primary, a total of 3,448 voters cast ballots during the three weeks of early voting, which was 6.72% of the electorate that year.
“We’ve also already accepted approximately the same total of absentee ballots by mail than were accepted in 2018,” Redden said.
That year, 147 ballots were cast by mail in the entire primary.
New voting laws passed in 2021 changed the cutoff for absentee ballot requests. Friday is the last day to request an absentee ballot for the May 24 primaries.
While turnout is likely to exceed 2018, the next presidential election will be a high hurdle for a variety of reasons, she said.
“The state mailed out all those absentee applications in 2020 so we had extraordinary by-mail turnout which impacted early voting turnout,” Redden said. “I think turnout is generally slightly better than 2018, but I’m not seeing indicators of significantly increased turnout yet beyond explainable population growth.”
The county’s three early voting locations are 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick; the Ballard Community Building, 30 Nimitz Drive in Brunswick; and Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island.
Early voting ends May 20.
Hours on weekdays are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday will be the next weekend early voting day. The first one was this past Saturday.
For more information or to find your polling place, visit glynncounty.org/elections or www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.