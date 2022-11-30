Early voting turnout for the Dec. 6 runoff election continues to set records across the state and in the Golden Isles.
In fact, Tuesday’s numbers for early voting at 6 p.m. exceeded the total number of 2,972 votes cast Monday to determine the next U.S. Senate member to represent Georgia the next six years.
As of 6 p.m., an hour before the polls closed Tuesday in Glynn County, a total of 3,015 people had cast a vote. The St. Simons Island early voting polling place was busiest with 1,103 ballots cast, followed by the Ballard polling place with 1,002, and the main board of elections office with 910.
The only race on the ballot in the Golden Isles is the runoff between Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
All three early voting polling places reported strong turnout Tuesday, with waits as long as 30 minutes at Ballard, said Christina Redden, assistant supervisor of the Glynn County Board of Elections & Registration.
Redden said it was too early to tell how much of a difference it is making by keeping the early voting locations open until 7 p.m., an additional two hours longer than normal. There were an estimated 220 additional people who got in line to vote after 5 p.m. Monday, Redden said. By 6:15 p.m. that day, there were no lines at any of the polling places.
It’s uncertain how much election officials can ascertain about the impact of keeping the polls open later based on one day, she said.
“We’ll answer that once we get in all the data,” Redden said. “I don’t think one day will indicate much. It’s too early to tell on late voting.”
Redden said there is never a wait for an open voting machine in any of the polling places. The time consuming process is checking people in to confirm they are registered voters eligible to vote in the runoff.
“Our machines are not full,” she said. “It takes longer to check in a person on a one-race ballot.”
Glynn County’s three early voting polling places are at the main Glynn County Board of Elections Office, 1815 Gloucester St., Brunswick; St. Simons Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road.; and the Ballard Community Building, 30 Nimitz Drive, Brunswick. All three locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. today through Friday.
Election Day is on Dec. 6.