Glynn County Elections and Registration Director Chris Channel described election turnout at the end of the first week of early voting as “brisk” on Saturday.
Golden Isles residents cast 9,066 votes by the time the polls closed Saturday, 8,204 in person at one of the three early voting locations and 862 by mail, according to the Glynn County Board of Elections.
Early voting is ongoing through Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at three locations: the Board of Elections office at 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick, the Ballard Community Building at 30 Nimitz Drive and Glynn County Fire Station No. 2 at 1929 Demere Road on St. Simons Island.
Anyone who is registered can vote at any of the three early voting locations through Nov. 4 regardless of where they live in the county.
Early voting will also be open at the designated polls from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
The early voting precinct on St. Simons Island was by far the most trafficked, with 3,495 having cast a ballot there, followed by the Ballard Community Building with 2,591 votes and the Office Park Building in downtown Brunswick with 2,118.
A total of 2,051 mail-in ballots had been issued as of Saturday, with 900 of them returned to the local board of elections. Thirty-eight of the total had yet to be processed or were challenged. None had been rejected as of Saturday.
At the state level, Georgians are voting in record-breaking numbers, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.
The total turnout at the state level is 728,278, with 660,139 voting in person and 68,892 by mail.
“As of Saturday morning, approximately 660,000 Georgia voters have cast their ballot during in-person early voting, with 140,166 showing up on Friday … Friday’s total marks a 51% increase from day five of 2018 midterm early voting and is only 18% less than the total of day five of early voting in the 2020 presidential election,” according to the secretary of state’s office.
Votes cast on the first day of early voting, Oct 17, were twice that of the first day of early voting in the 2018 midterm.
“We owe our county election directors a great deal of gratitude,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement. “Lines are short. The check-in process is going smoothly. There’s been very few instances where our office has had to step in and provide extra support. The counties are doing a fantastic job.”
If trends from previous years hold, early voting turnout will slow in the middle week and pick up again in the last week, according to Raffensperger’s office.