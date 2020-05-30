Turnout in two weeks of early voting in the primaries is higher than elections officials expected.
“We got more voters than I would anticipate voting in person,” said Chris Channell, supervisor of the Glynn County Board of Elections.
As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, 1,927 had cast ballots in person in the presidential preference and general combined primaries.
Early voting in 2016 in the two races combined came out to 3,456 in the presidential and 3,271 in the general primary.
“I think we will be around 1,980 by the end of (Friday) and over 2,000 by the end of (Saturday). We are on pace to have around 3,000 early votes,” Channell said.
Combined with mail-in ballots, turnout for the 2020 primaries will not be far off from the ballots cast in 2016, he said.
“We have checked in just under 6,500 absentee ballots,” Channell said. “I would estimate that we still have 300-500 received ballots that we are checking the signatures on and need to check in.”
Glynn County voters requested over 15,000 absentee ballots, so Channell said there’s a good chance more could come in before the cutoff date of June 9.
Monday will begin the last week of early voting. Polling places are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
All three polling places will also be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.
Early voting polls can be found in the Office Park Building at 1815 Gloucester St., Brunswick; at the Ballard Complex community building at 325 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick; and Glynn County Fire Station No. 2 at 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island.
Polling places in all precincts will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 9. The general election will be Nov. 3.
For more information on registering or to check registration status, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or call the Glynn County Board of Elections at 554-7060.