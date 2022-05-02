Early voting for the May 24 general primary election begins today.
Three locations where early voting is held are at the board of elections office, 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick; the Ballard Community Building, 30 Nimitz Drive in Brunswick; and Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island.
Early voting ends May 20. Hours on weekdays are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Christina Redden, assistant director of elections in Glynn County, said people who show up to the polls need to bring a government issued photo identification of any sort to cast their votes.
Redden said it’s too early to gauge whether the trend of strong voter turnout will continue for the upcoming election.
One issue Redden said her office is dealing with is people sending back their new voter cards without opening them. The board of elections office has mailed an estimated 27,000 voter cards to county residents who were affected by redistricting or a change in polling place locations.
State elections on the primary ballots will include the race for governor and U.S. Senate.
Here are the contested local races in the primary:
• Thomas “Bo” Clark and Jane Fraser are seeking the Republican nomination for the at-large Post 1 seat held by Commission Chairman David O’Quinn, who is not seeking another term.
• David Sweat and Robert Eligah Tucker will face each other for the District 4 Republican nomination. Incumbent Bill Brunson is not seeking another term.
• Two Republicans, incumbent James Michael Hulsey and Kevin C. Kavanaugh, will face each other for the Glynn County Board of Education at-large Post 1 seat.
• Two candidates, Clayton B. Watson and Lance Sabbe, qualified for the nonpartisan Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission election.
• The Satilla River Soil and Water Conservation Commissioner race will feature four nonpartisan candidates: F. Heath Holdsworth, Laurie Lohne, Glenn Cook and John Hodor Jr.