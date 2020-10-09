Turnout for the general election is expected to be high despite the coronavirus pandemic and other options for people to cast their votes.
One option, especially for those with compromised immune systems, is absentee voting, the safest choice for those unwilling to potentially risk exposure to COVID-19.
Those who have made up their minds and are eager to cast their votes in person do not have wait until Nov. 3.
Early in-person voting begins Monday or Tuesday, depending on if the county celebrates the federal Columbus Day holiday. Early voting ends Oct. 30 at designated polling places in every county in the state.
Early voting will be offered during a stretch of 12 consecutive days in some counties, including Camden and Glynn.
Masks are encouraged but not required at polling places. Poll workers will be wearing masks and taking other precautions. Voting stations will be sanitized throughout the day
In-person early voting gives voters the same confidence as if casting a ballot on Election Day. They don’t have to worry about the perceived risk of mail-in ballots never arriving or being counted. Early voters know their ballots will be received by election officials and counted on Nov. 3.
The hours vary from county to county and the polling place locations are not always open at the same time.
The best way to learn the hours in each county is to visit the county’s board of elections and voter registration website.
Elenore Gale, elections supervisor in McIntosh County, said her county will begin early voting on Oct. 12 because the county does not recognize the federal Columbus Day holiday. She predicted a higher than average turnout for early voting because of the long lines expected on Nov. 3. The turnout will also be higher because of some hotly contested local races, she said.
Once inside the polling place, McIntosh County poll workers will be separated from voters by plexiglass and the machines will be spaced at least six feet apart.
Here are a list of the polling place locations in Glynn and surrounding counties:
Glynn County
All three locations open Oct. 12-30, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.
• Office Park Building — 1815 Gloucester St.
• Glynn County Fire Station No. 2 — 1965 Demere Road
• Ballard Community Building — 30 Nimitz Drive
Camden County
Hours and locations for early voting vary at different polling places.
• Camden County Annex Building, 107 N. Gross Road, Kingsland, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 13-16, Oct. 19-23 and Oct. 26-30; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 25
• Board of Elections office, 200 E. 4th St., Woodbine, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 13-16; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17
• Three Rivers Church, 101 Miller St., St. Marys; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26-30
McIntosh County
Polls open weekdays beginning Oct. 12, with one Saturday voting day on Oct. 24.
• McIntosh County Board of Elections office, 103 Jefferson St., Darien
Brantley County
• Brantley County Board of Elections office, 10305 N. Main St., Nahunta