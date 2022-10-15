For those who want to avoid lines on Election Day but vote in the Nov. 8 general election, early voting starts Monday at three locations in the Golden Isles.
Polls open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays from Oct. 17 through Nov. 4. Polls will also be open Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 22 and 29.
There is no Sunday voting in Glynn County.
Early votes can be cast at the main Board of Elections office, 1815 Gloucester St., Brunswick; the Ballard Community Building, 30 Nimitz Drive, Brunswick; or the St. Simons Island Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road.
Christina Redden, assistant supervisor of the Glynn County Board of Elections & Registration, said she expects a larger turnout than average for a mid-term general election.
A new state law requires additional voting machines in every polling place in Georgia, but strong participation in early voting in the Golden Isles helps minimize waits on Election Day. In fact, local elections officials believe they do not need the additional machines mandated by the state.
The deadline for an absentee ballot is Oct. 28. Redden said if there is a runoff, the only voters who will get an absentee ballot automatically are those who have designated themselves as elderly or disabled. Anyone else wanting to vote absentee will have a very short window to request a ballot for the runoff, she said.
Redden said it’s important to request an absentee ballot for the runoff as soon as the ballot is announced.
Runoffs are held 28 days after the general election.
“People assume they are getting a ballot,” she said.
Georgia is a no-excuse state, meaning anyone can request an absentee ballot. The person asking for the ballot must fill it out unless he or she is disabled and incapable of doing it themselves, Redden said.
Disabled people are supposed to make a mark on the ballot, if possible, to indicate when it has been filled out by someone else.
The request for an absentee ballot has to be renewed once every election cycle either online or at the elections office, she said.
Those who prefer to drop off their ballot in person rather than send it in the mail will have to stop by the main office, where the only drop box in the county is located. Ballots can only be placed in the box during regular business hours and the box is monitored at all times by cameras and staff.
Redden recommends voters study the ballot questions in advance so they are prepared when they show up to the polling place.
At a board of elections meeting earlier this week, some board members expressed concerns over the confusing wording on the ballot questions, which one board member suggested may be intentional.