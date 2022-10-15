For those who want to avoid lines on Election Day but vote in the Nov. 8 general election, early voting starts Monday at three locations in the Golden Isles.

Polls open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays from Oct. 17 through Nov. 4. Polls will also be open Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 22 and 29.

