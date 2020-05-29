Early voting polls open Saturday
Early voting polls will be open Saturday for limited hours, allowing voters who work on weekdays an extra opportunity to cast their ballots in the primary election.
All three early voting polling locations — the Office Park Building, 1815 Gloucester St., and the Ballard Complex, 325 Old Jesup Road, both in Brunswick, and Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island — will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Early voting will continue Monday through Friday next week, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Early voting ends June 5, and the primary election day is June 9.
For more information, contact the Glynn County Board of Elections at 912-554-7060 or glynnelections@glynncounty-ga.gov.
— The Brunswick News