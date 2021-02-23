Light turnout characterized the first day of early voting on two special purpose local option sales tax-related referendums, with 180 casting a ballot in person Monday.
In addition, a total of 85 voters requested absentee ballots for the dual referendums, one to ratify Special Purpose Local Options Sales Tax 2021 and the other to declare the Oglethorpe Conference Center an infeasible project, thereby providing an avenue to return to the taxpayers $2.5 million in SPLOST IV and V proceeds that remain allocated for the project.
As of the close of business Monday, 74 mail-in ballots were on their way to voters and 11 were in the hopper.
Early voting in the special election will continue for the next three weeks through March 12 at three locations.
Voters will be able to cast their ballots from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Office Park Building at 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick; the Ballard Community Building at 30 Nimitz Drive; and on St. Simons Island at Glynn County Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road.
All polling precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 16.
Glynn County commissioners propose implementing a 1 percent sales tax for three years, which would generate a total of $68.5 million split among the county, city of Brunswick, Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission and Jekyll Island Authority for infrastructure and capital projects.
The registered electorate has the final say, however.
Find this story on thebrunswicknews.com to read the full list of projects.
Voters can check their registration status or find their polling place by visiting glynncounty.org/elections. Absentee ballot requests can be submitted via ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov or the Glynn County Board of Elections office, 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick. The elections office can be reached at 912-554-7060.
Because this is a new election cycle, all voters must submit new mail-in ballot requests.
Here is a breakdown of projects to be funded by the proposed SPLOST 2021:
Glynn County
$37.8 million
• Access and right-of-way improvements at intersection of Frederica Road and Sea Island Road — $6 million
• Access and right-of-way improvements at intersection of Glynco Parkway and Canal Road — $5 million
• Glynco Parkway improvements — $2 million
• St. Simons Gateway project — $750,000
• Road repaving — $3 million
• Somersby Pointe drainage improvements — $1.3 million
• Perry Lane Road drainage improvements — $1.5 million
• St. Simons Island Village drainage improvements — $1 million
• Fire Station No. 5 reconstruction at Brunswick Golden Isles Airport — $3.5 million
• Judicial system space needs project — $2 million
• Blythe Island Regional Park improvements — $1.5 million
• Coast Guard Beach Park improvements — $2.5 million
• North Glynn Park improvements — $1 million
• Selden Park improvements — $750,000
• North Harrington sidewalk — $450,000
• Old Cypress Mill Road sidewalk — $515,800
• Fourth Street sidewalk — $300,000
• I-95 gateway signage — $800,000
• Wayfinding signage — $300,000
• St. Simons Airport airfield safety and pavement improvements — $800,000
• Brunswick Golden Isles Airport compass calibration pad and access taxilane — $300,000
• Economic development site development and improvements — $2.5 million
Brunswick-Glynn County Water and Sewer Commission
$15 million
• Sewer line rehabilitation gravity sewers — $1.75 million
• Dunbar Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant rehabilitation — $3.25 million
• Transite water main replacements — $1.5 million
• Arco area service extension — $3.5 million
• Community Road area service extension — $2.5 million
• Exit 42 water tower — $2.5 million
Jekyll Island Authority
$2.5 million
• Clam Creek Pier access and safety improvements — $1 million
• Bike path paving — $1.5 million
City of Brunswick
$13.23 million
• Mill and pave various streets — $3.54 million
• Sidewalk replacement and upgrade — $300,000
• Storm drainage improvements — $4.25 million
• Norwich Street redevelopment — $140,000
• Downtown parking and infrastructure — $300,000
• City building improvements — $300,000
• Trails and boardwalks — $450,000
• Public Works capital vehicles and equipment — $600,000
• Replacement of police vehicles — $350,000
• Replacement of fire ladder truck — $1.1 million
• Ritz Theater renovation — $300,000
• Mary Ross Park development project — $200,000
• R. Lawrence Youth Center — $750,000
• R. Harris Senior Center improvements — $150,000
• Other park improvements — $250,000
• Information technology integrated software — $250,000