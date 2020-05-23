The first week of early in-person voting has come to a close, and Glynn Countians are taking advantage of the convenience. Three polling locations are available to registered voters regardless of the precinct or district in which they reside: Office Park Building, 1815 Gloucester St., and Ballard Complex, 325 Old Jesup Road, both in Brunswick, and Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island.
According to Christina Redden, assistant supervisor at the Glynn County Board of Elections, early voting has been steady, with 1,180 casting ballots by 4 p.m. Friday. Turnout has been fairly evenly distributed among the three locations.
Absentee voting, however, has been brisk.
“As of now, we have accepted 3,800 mail-in ballots, and I expect another 3,000 over the next few days,” she said.
Christopher Channell, supervisor of the Glynn County Board of Elections, reminds voters that two elections are being held simultaneously: the presidential preference primary and the general primary. It’s why two ballot styles are necessary.
“If someone cast a ballot in the presidential primary, they would only receive a general primary ballot with the local offices,” Channell said. “If someone did not vote in the presidential primary, they are issued a combined ballot.”
The combined ballot lists each party’s candidates for both the presidential primary and the general primary.
The presidential preference primary, originally scheduled for March 24, was postponed on March 14, two weeks into the early voting period.
“Anyone who cast a ballot in early voting or by absentee ballot before the state postponed the election will have their vote counted,” Channell said. “All outstanding absentee ballots that were not returned have been canceled, and the voter is eligible for a combined ballot.”
Channell explained that the votes cast for the March 24 presidential primary will be tabulated first on June 9, the new date of the combined primary election.
“Once we have the results from the combined ballot, we will add those totals to the presidential preference primary and release the unofficial results from the presidential preference primary,” he said. “The unofficial general primary results will be released soon after. Neither election will be official and complete until the board of elections canvases the election.”
Voters who still have presidential preference primary ballots should contact the Glynn County Board of Elections.
“Their ballot has been canceled, and they either need to request a combined ballot or go to one of the polling locations to cast a ballot, (either) early or on election day,” Channell said. “They can request an absentee ballot application by calling the office or going online to request one.”
Voters who wish to vote via absentee ballot have until June 5 to request one be mailed to them, but Channell encourages voters to request absentee ballot applications as early as possible.