Early voting in the runoff for the Brunswick City Commission’s North Ward seat began Monday and will continue through Nov. 27.
Running against three opponents, incumbent Johnny Cason garnered 45.6 percent of the vote while runner-up John Davis Perry II earned 24.4 percent. As both fell short of the required 50 percent, the race goes to a runoff between the two with the highest vote tallies.
Early voting polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Nov. 27, excluding Saturday and Sunday, in the Office Park Building, 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.
All voting precincts will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day, Dec. 3.
For more information, contact the Glynn County Board of Elections at 912-554-7060.